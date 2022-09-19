GABC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.87, changing hands as high as $38.24 per share. German American Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GABC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.76 per share, with $43.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.22.

