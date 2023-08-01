GAB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust (Symbol: GAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.64, changing hands as low as $5.58 per share. Gabelli Equity Trust shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAB's low point in its 52 week range is $4.84 per share, with $6.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.