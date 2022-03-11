GAB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust (Symbol: GAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.95, changing hands as high as $7.03 per share. Gabelli Equity Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAB's low point in its 52 week range is $6.43 per share, with $7.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.95.

