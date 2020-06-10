GAB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust (Symbol: GAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.57, changing hands as low as $5.51 per share. Gabelli Equity Trust shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAB's low point in its 52 week range is $2.89 per share, with $6.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.58.

