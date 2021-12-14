GAB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust (Symbol: GAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.94, changing hands as low as $6.91 per share. Gabelli Equity Trust shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAB's low point in its 52 week range is $5.8817 per share, with $7.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.