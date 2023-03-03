GAB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust (Symbol: GAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.93, changing hands as high as $5.98 per share. Gabelli Equity Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAB's low point in its 52 week range is $4.84 per share, with $7.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.94.

