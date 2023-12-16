GA Technologies (3491) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 3,672.00

The average one-year price target for GA Technologies (3491) has been revised to 3,672.00 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of 2,448.00 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,636.00 to a high of 3,780.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 200.25% from the latest reported closing price of 1,223.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in GA Technologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3491 is 0.07%, a decrease of 15.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 240K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 138K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3491 by 17.05% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3491 by 14.42% over the last quarter.

BICKX - Baillie Gifford International Smaller Companies Fund Class K holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

