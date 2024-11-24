News & Insights

G8 Education Updates Share Buy-Back Progress

November 24, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 228,351 ordinary fully paid securities were repurchased on the previous day, bringing the cumulative buy-back total to over 9 million shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

