G8 Education Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

G8 Education Limited has updated its shareholders on the progress of its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that it bought back 138,096 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, bringing the total to over 8.9 million shares. This move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding in the market.

For further insights into AU:GEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.