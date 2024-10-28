G8 Education Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited has announced a daily update on their ongoing share buy-back program, purchasing an additional 223,759 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of a strategic effort to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this buy-back indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health.

