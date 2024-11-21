News & Insights

G8 Education Sees Increased Investment from Australian Retirement Trust

November 21, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

Australian Retirement Trust has increased its stake in G8 Education Ltd, boosting its voting power from 7.16% to 8.976% by acquiring additional fully paid ordinary shares. This increase signifies a growing interest in the company’s potential among substantial shareholders, which may attract attention from investors keen on stock market dynamics.

