G8 Education Limited Updates on Stock Buy-Back Program

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.
G8 Education Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that it purchased an additional 170,875 ordinary shares recently. The buy-back initiative is part of the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value.
