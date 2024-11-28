News & Insights

G8 Education Limited Updates on Stock Buy-Back Program

November 28, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that it purchased an additional 170,875 ordinary shares recently. The buy-back initiative is part of the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

