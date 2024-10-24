News & Insights

G8 Education Limited Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back, with a total of 101,028 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This move is part of their broader strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The company has been actively buying back shares, having repurchased a total of 4,954,408 securities before the recent update.

