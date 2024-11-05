News & Insights

G8 Education Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Program

November 05, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, purchasing a total of 6,313,168 securities to date, with an additional 240,802 bought back recently. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

