G8 Education Limited Announces Continued Share Buy-Back

G8 Education Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, signaling a strategic move to optimize its capital structure. The company has successfully repurchased 324,208 shares on the previous day, adding to a total of over 10 million shares bought back so far. This active buy-back scheme reflects the company’s focus on enhancing shareholder value amidst current market conditions.

