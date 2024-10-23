G8 Education Initiates Significant Share Buy-Back

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its securities, with a total of 4,855,279 shares bought back to date, including 99,129 shares on the previous day. This buy-back initiative could potentially impact the company’s stock value and investor interest as it demonstrates confidence in its own financial stability.

