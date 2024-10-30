News & Insights

Stocks

G8 Education Enhances Stock Value with Buy-Back Strategy

October 30, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited continues its stock buy-back strategy, purchasing over 147,000 shares on the most recent trading day. This move is part of a larger buy-back plan that has already seen over 5.6 million shares repurchased. Investors might find this strategy interesting as it could influence the company’s stock value.

For further insights into AU:GEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.