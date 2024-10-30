G8 Education Enhances Stock Value with Buy-Back Strategy

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited continues its stock buy-back strategy, purchasing over 147,000 shares on the most recent trading day. This move is part of a larger buy-back plan that has already seen over 5.6 million shares repurchased. Investors might find this strategy interesting as it could influence the company’s stock value.

