G8 Education Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

November 03, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited has announced a daily buy-back update, revealing the acquisition of 167,787 of its ordinary fully paid securities, bringing the total to over 6 million shares bought back. This ongoing buy-back strategy reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining a strong market position.

