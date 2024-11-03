G8 Education Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited has announced a daily buy-back update, revealing the acquisition of 167,787 of its ordinary fully paid securities, bringing the total to over 6 million shares bought back. This ongoing buy-back strategy reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining a strong market position.

