G8 Education Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.
G8 Education Limited has announced an update in their ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 8,612,123 securities previously bought back and an additional 290,686 securities repurchased in the latest update. This buy-back effort reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.
