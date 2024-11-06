News & Insights

Stocks

G8 Education Announces Progress in Share Buy-Back

November 06, 2024 — 05:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

G8 Education Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back initiative, with 260,303 shares repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total to over 6.5 million shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

For further insights into AU:GEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.