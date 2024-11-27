G8 Education Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back Program

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.
G8 Education Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, continuing its strategy to enhance shareholder value. The company repurchased 110,695 shares on the previous day, adding to the total of over 9.8 million shares acquired so far. This move indicates G8 Education’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure.
