G8 Education Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

G8 Education Limited continues its strategic on-market buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 10,091,484 securities to date, with an additional 172,290 bought back on the previous day. This move indicates the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

