G7 will implement three price caps on Russian oil -U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) will implement three price caps on Russian oil, senior U.S. Treasury Department officials said on Friday, adding that one will be for crude and two for refined products.

The United States will detail in coming days and weeks how it will implement the price cap within the United States, one official told reporters.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Timothy Gardner, David Lawder and Rami Ayyub)

