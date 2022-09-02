US Markets

G7 will implement three price caps on Russian oil -U.S. Treasury

The Group of Seven (G7) will implement three price caps on Russian oil, senior U.S. Treasury Department officials said on Friday, adding that one will be for crude and two for refined products.

The United States will detail in coming days and weeks how it will implement the price cap within the United States, one official told reporters.

