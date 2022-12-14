G7, Vietnam reach $15.5 bln climate deal to cut coal use - sources

HANOI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations has agreed with Vietnam to fund the Southeast Asian country's transition away from coal with $15.5 billion, two Western sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to be announced later on Wednesday on the sidelines of a summit of EU and Southeast Asian leaders in Brussels.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.