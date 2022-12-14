G7, Vietnam reach $15.5 bln climate deal to cut coal use - sources

December 14, 2022 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio for Reuters ->

HANOI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations has agreed with Vietnam to fund the Southeast Asian country's transition away from coal with $15.5 billion, two Western sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to be announced later on Wednesday on the sidelines of a summit of EU and Southeast Asian leaders in Brussels.

