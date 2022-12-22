World Markets

G7 to Taliban: women ban in universities could amount to crime against humanity

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 22, 2022 — 10:01 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity, said a statement by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday on behalf of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations' foreign ministers.

The G7 strongly condemned the Taliban's decision to ban women from universities, which taken with other measures by the Taliban would seem to be a systematic policy, said Baerbock as chair of the meeting.

"Gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute, to which Afghanistan is a state party," said the statement.

