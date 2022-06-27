US Markets

G7 to hike sanctions on Russia, close to oil price cap deal- U.S. official

Contributors
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Sarah Marsh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

The Group of Seven rich democracies will commit on Tuesday to a new package of coordinated actions aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine as they finalize plans for a price cap on Russian oil, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven rich democracies will commit on Tuesday to a new package of coordinated actions aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine as they finalize plans for a price cap on Russian oil, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

G7 leaders will also make an "unprecedented, long-term security commitment to providing Ukraine with financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support as long as it takes," including the timely provision of advanced weapons, the White House said in a fact sheet.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Sarah Marsh)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular