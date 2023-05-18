News & Insights

G7 to discuss diamond trade with future Russia restrictions in mind - EU official

May 18, 2023 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by John Irish for Reuters ->

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 18 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations will discuss how to trace Russian diamond trade at a summit this week with the aim of imposing restrictions at a later stage, an EU official said on Thursday.

"You can expect this to be mentioned in the G7 communique," an EU official told reporters in a briefing.

The official said there would not be an agreement at this stage on restrictions, but he was confident the principle would be agreed before the implementation.

