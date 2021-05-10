US Markets

G7 should invest $1 trillion per year for sustainable COVID recovery - report

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Group of Seven countries should invest $1 trillion per year until 2030 to ensure a strong and sustainable economic recovery from the pandemic, according to a report that was requested by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to join other G7 leaders at a G7 summit in Cornwall, southern England, on June 11-13.

"At the heart of the proposed vision for the economic response to the pandemic is a coordinated global programme of investment for recovery, reconstruction and transformation that can boost all forms of capital – physical, human, natural and social," Nicholas Stern, professor of economics at the London School of Economics, said in the report.

"While the majority of investment will be in the private sector, public investment will have to play a key role in the early period, particularly for sustainable infrastructure," Stern said.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

