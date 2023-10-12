News & Insights

G7 reaffirmed view excess FX volatility problematic-Japan official

October 12, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara. for Reuters ->

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) statement reaffirmed the group's shared understanding that excess currency volatility is problematic, and that exchange-rate moves must reflect fundamentals, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Thursday.

The official made the remark to reporters, when asked about the yen's renewed fall towards the psychologically important 150 level versus the dollar.

In a statement issued after the G7 finance leaders' gathering in Marrakech, the group said they reaffirmed their May 2017 exchange rate commitments.

