Cryptocurrencies

G7 Officials Stress Need to Regulate Digital Currencies: US Treasury

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

G7 Finance Ministers on Monday stressed they see a need to regulate digital currencies, according to a U.S. Treasury Department statement.

  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hosted a virtual discussion Monday morning with finance ministers and central bank governors from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K, the European Commission and the finance ministers from the eurozone.  
  • The attendees talked about responses to the ever-changing landscape of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as well as government efforts to prevent their use for illegal purposes, according to the statement.
  • “There is strong support across the G7 on the need to regulate digital currencies,” the statement read. 
  • The ministers and governors also discussed domestic and international economic responses underway and strategies to achieve a robust recovery throughout the global economy, the statement said.

See also: G7 Forming Task Force in Response to Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    5 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular