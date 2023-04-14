G7 ministers to offer cautious backing of Japan's climate strategy - draft

April 14, 2023

TOKYO/BRUSSELS, April 14 (Reuters) - Climate ministers from Group of Seven countries are set to agree that ammonia could be used to cut emissions from fossil fuel-based power plants, but only under certain conditions - offering a cautious endorsement of G7 host Japan's climate plans.

The latest draft statement for the meeting of G7 ministers on April 15-16 in Sapporo, Japan, said: "some countries are exploring the use of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and its derivatives in the power sector to work towards zero-emission thermal power generation."

The draft, seen by Reuters, said this strategy must comply with numerous conditions - including that it is aligned with having a mostly-decarbonised power sector by 2035.

