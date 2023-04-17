G7 ministers slam Russia's "nuclear rhetoric", call on China to improve behaviour

Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

April 17, 2023 — 10:55 pm EDT

Written by Sakura Murakami and Humeyra Pamuk for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations on Tuesday G7 condemned Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" as "unacceptable" and called on China to act as a responsible member of the international community.

The ministers made their statements in a communique as they wrapped up a three-day meeting in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan and Kim Coghill)

((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2708;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.