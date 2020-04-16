US Markets

G7 leaders committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure economies rebound - Canada

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday reaffirmed their pledge to take all necessary steps to ensure their economies recover from the coronavirus outbreak, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Adds quotes by Trudeau, details, background

OTTAWA, April 16 (Reuters) - The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday reaffirmed their pledge to take all necessary steps to ensure their economies recover from the coronavirus outbreak, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We all remain committed to doing whatever it takes to help people and our economies rebound after this crisis," Trudeau told reporters after the leaders held a call on the pandemic. The United States is the G7 chair.

Trudeau, who noted the G7 was supporting international efforts to develop a vaccine, did not directly answer when asked whether leaders had pressed U.S. President Donald Trump on his decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization.

"There is a need for international coordination and the WHO is an important part of that collaboration and coordination. We recognize that there have been questions asked but at the same time it is really important we stay coordinated as we move through this," said Trudeau.

Trump said on Tuesday he would halt funding to the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular