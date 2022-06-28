G7 leaders agree to study Russian energy price caps - officials

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 28 (Reuters) - G7 leaders have agreed to study potential price caps on Russian oil and gas in a bid to limit Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, G7 officials said on Tuesday.

The European Union will explore with international partners ways to curb energy prices, including the feasibility of introducing temporary import price caps, a G7 document seen by Reuters said. The official said this meant both oil and gas.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Sarah Marsh)

