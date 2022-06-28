G7 leaders agree on push to ban import of Russian gold - EU official

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 28 (Reuters) - G7 leaders have agreed to push for a ban on imports of Russian gold as part of efforts to tighten the sanctions squeeze on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, an EU official said on Tuesday.

Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada agreed at the start of the G7 summit on Sunday that they would ban imports of newly mined or refined Russian gold, while the European Union expressed some reservations.

