US Markets
GOOGL

G7 is close to agreement on taxation of world’s largest companies - FT

Contributor
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Group of Seven countries are close to reaching agreement on the corporate taxation of multinationals, clearing the way for a global deal later in the year, the Financial Times reported.

Adds details of U.S. proposal

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Group of Seven countries are close to reaching agreement on the corporate taxation of multinationals, clearing the way for a global deal later in the year, the Financial Times reported.

After the United States agreed to accept a minimum rate of at least 15%, France, Germany and Italy said the new proposal was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July.

A G7 deal could be agreed as early as Friday after progress was made among top officials in recent days, the FT said.

"The world is closer than ever before to a global minimum tax," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on May 22.

"Great to hear the positive reception to our proposal," he said on Twitter. "This is what it looks like to lead the world to end the race to the bottom."

Nearly 140 countries aim to reach broad agreement this summer to rework rules for taxing multinational groups and big technology companies, such as Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Facebook Inc FB.O.

ig European states warm to U.S. proposal for minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%

U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ed Osmond)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL FB AMZN EBAY TWTR

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular