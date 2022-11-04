G7 increasingly understands China's 'ultimate goals', need for coordinated response - U.S. official

By Humeyra Pamuk and Sabine Siebold

MUENSTER, Germany, Nov 4 (Reuters) - G7 countries increasingly recognise what Chinese President Xi Jinping's ultimate ambitions are following Beijing's Communist Party Congress, and the need for a coordinated response, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday.

Critics have said Scholz's trip fuelled concern that Germany would continue to prioritise economic relations with Beijing over security and strategic considerations, risking divisions among Western allies that have sought to adopt a tougher stance towards an increasingly assertive China in recent years.

China has been Germany's biggest trading partner for the past six years, with volumes reaching over 245 billion euros ($238.9 billion) in 2021.

"What we have seen over the past 18 months or so is an increasing convergence of the views on what China's ultimate strategy, both domestically but also globally, is," the State Department official told reporters.

He was speaking on the condition of anonymity on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in the western German city of Muenster.

"I think coming out of the party congress, I think there's an increasing recognition of ultimately what President Xi's ambitions are and the need for a coordinated response to that."

Meanwhile, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he recognised China's growing assertiveness but cautioned it should not be put in the same category as Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February.

"It is clear that China is...becoming much more assertive, much more on a self-reliant course," Borrell told reporters.

"But for the time being, many member states have a strong economic relationship with China, and I don't think we can put China and Russia on the same level."

Scholz's visit to Beijing was to test the waters between China and the West after years of mounting tensions, analysts said, with talks touching on Russia's war on Ukraine, climate change, and reciprocal market access.

The U.S. State Department official said partners agreed on the need for the G7 to strengthen coordination of the various China strategies that individual countries had developed.

"That's something that I think will be a focus of this group as we head into Japan's presidency next year," he noted, referring to Japan taking over the G7's rotating presidency from Germany at the start of next year.

Sino-Japanese relations have long been plagued by a dispute over a group of tiny uninhabited East China Sea islets, a legacy of Japan's World War Two aggression and regional rivalry.

Bilateral ties were strained further after China fired ballistic missiles into waters near Japan as part of a military exercise launched following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

On Friday Japan's Sankei newspaper reported that the Japanese and Chinese governments had started planning a meeting between Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for mid-November.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; additional reporting by Sarah Marsh; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((sarah.marsh@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133621; Reuters Messaging: sarah.marsh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.