G7 finance officials back need to regulate digital currencies - Treasury

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies on Monday strongly supported the need to regulate digital currencies, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement after a virtual meeting of the officials.

The finance officials discussed domestic and international economic responses underway and strategies to achieve a robust global recovery, the statement said.

