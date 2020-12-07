US Markets

G7 finance officials back need to regulate digital currencies - Treasury

Andrea Shalal Reuters
Tim Ahmann Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies on Monday strongly supported the need to regulate digital currencies, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement after a virtual meeting of the officials.

The finance officials discussed domestic and international economic responses underway and strategies to achieve a robust global recovery, the statement said.

