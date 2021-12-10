US Markets

G7 finance ministers to discuss inflation at virtual meeting on Monday

Contributor
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations will meet virtually on Monday to discuss the recent spike in inflation, among other matters, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Confirms reported meeting; adds background

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations will meet virtually on Monday to discuss the recent spike in inflation, among other matters, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The meeting, reported earlier by Bloomberg News, will be the last under Britain's G7 presidency before Germany takes over that role next year, the source said.

The agenda will include economic issues such as inflation, as well global health and climate.

Inflation has been surging as rising demand has come up against clogged supply chains.

U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest annual gain since 1982 in November, the Labor Department reported on Friday.

Economists warn that high inflation could persist well into 2022 with supply bottlenecks showing little sign of easing and with wages rising as firms compete for workers.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mark Porter)

((tim.ahmann@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898-8370; Reuters Messaging: tim.ahmann.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular