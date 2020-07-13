US Markets

G7 finance ministers called for full implementation of G20 debt freeze -Treasury

Contributors
Andrea Shalal Reuters
David Lawder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

G7 finance ministers on Monday called for full implementation of a G20 freeze in debt service payments by all official bilateral creditors and adherence to debt data transparency standards, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - G7 finance ministers on Monday called for full implementation of a G20 freeze in debt service payments by all official bilateral creditors and adherence to debt data transparency standards, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.

The Group of Seven ministers also discussed domestic and international economic responses underway to the coronavirus pandemic and strategies to achieve a robust global recovery, the statement said.

In addressing the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, the ministers discussed the need for China, a G20 member and major creditor for developing countries, to participate fully and transparently, a senior administration official said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular