G7 finance ministers called for full implementation of G20 debt freeze -Treasury

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - G7 finance ministers on Monday called for full implementation of a G20 freeze in debt service payments by all official bilateral creditors and adherence to debt data transparency standards, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.

The Group of Seven ministers also discussed domestic and international economic responses underway to the coronavirus pandemic and strategies to achieve a robust global recovery, the statement said.

In addressing the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, the ministers discussed the need for China, a G20 member and major creditor for developing countries, to participate fully and transparently, a senior administration official said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)

