G7 finance leaders pledge to intensify climate efforts despite war challenges

David Lawder Reuters
Finance leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies pledged on Wednesday to increase emissions reductions efforts and climate support for developing countries despite energy cost and security challenges prompted by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Facing these challenges, we will not compromise on, but rather intensify our efforts to meet our climate goals, including an accelerated, clean, just and sustainable energy transition that also strengthens energy security," G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said in a statement after meeting in Washington.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

