G7 central banks create new, outreach framework on climate change -Jiji

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Central banks of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies have created a new, expanded forum that includes countries like China and India to respond to risks associated with climate change, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

The outreach forum, which gathers the G7 plus five other countries, will aim to compile a joint statement by the end of this year, Jiji reported without citing sources.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Tom Hogue)

