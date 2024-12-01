G50 Corp to Present at Sydney Investor Conference

Gold 50 Ltd. (AU:G50) has released an update.

G50 Corp Limited, an exploration company focused on projects in Arizona and Nevada, will showcase its prospects at the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Conference in Sydney. Managing Director Mark Wallace is set to present, highlighting the company’s ongoing ventures in the southwestern United States. This event offers investors and shareholders a glimpse into G50’s strategic plans and future opportunities.

