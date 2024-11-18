G50 Corp Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Gold 50 Ltd. (AU:G50) has released an update.

G50 Corp Limited (ASX: G50) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain until the company releases this announcement or until normal trading resumes on November 21, 2024. This move is aimed at ensuring the company manages its disclosure obligations effectively.

