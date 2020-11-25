G4S to resume dividend payment for 2021

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Private security firm G4S GFS.L, which is fighting a hostile takeover bid from smaller rival GardaWorld, said on Wednesday it plans to resume dividend payments next year.

G4S said it was seeing continued strong trading performance for 2020.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

