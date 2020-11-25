US Markets

G4S to resume dividend payment for 2021

Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Darren Staples

Private security firm G4S, which is fighting a hostile takeover bid from smaller rival GardaWorld, said on Wednesday it plans to resume dividend payments next year.

G4S said it was seeing continued strong trading performance for 2020.

