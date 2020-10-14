Markets

G4S Says 9-month Revenue Down 2%; Underlying Earnings Remain Ahead Of Last Year

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Security company G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) Wednesday reported that its group revenue for nine months were lower by 2 percent overall, but its underlying earnings remain ahead of the prior year for the same period.

The Group attributed the earnings forecast to tight direct and indirect cost control and lower interest costs, reflecting both refinancing benefits and the Group's improving net debt position. The Group also its trading and revenues during the period remained resilient despite uncertainty in the global economic outlook.

During the first nine months, G4S noted it retained and won new contracts with an annual revenue contract value of 2 billion pounds. This includes the recently announced ten year, 30 million pounds per annum contract at HMP Five Wells in the UK.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular