G4S Says 9-month Revenue Down 2%; Underlying Earnings Remain Ahead Of Last Year

(RTTNews) - Security company G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) Wednesday reported that its group revenue for nine months were lower by 2 percent overall, but its underlying earnings remain ahead of the prior year for the same period.

The Group attributed the earnings forecast to tight direct and indirect cost control and lower interest costs, reflecting both refinancing benefits and the Group's improving net debt position. The Group also its trading and revenues during the period remained resilient despite uncertainty in the global economic outlook.

During the first nine months, G4S noted it retained and won new contracts with an annual revenue contract value of 2 billion pounds. This includes the recently announced ten year, 30 million pounds per annum contract at HMP Five Wells in the UK.

