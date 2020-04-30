G4S Plc Q1 Organic Growth In Revenues At 2.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) reported that its first quarter Group revenues were up 2.5% year-on-year, with 2.9% growth in Secure Solutions and 2.3% decline in Cash Solutions. Revenues in March were broadly unchanged year-on-year. Organic growth in revenues was 2.5%, for the quarter. Following growth in the first two months, revenues were unchanged year-on-year for the month of March, principally reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the remaining conventional cash businesses.

At 31 March 2020, the Group had liquid resources of 1.1 billion pounds comprising cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts of 0.6 billion pounds and committed, unutilised credit facilities of 0.5 billion pounds.

