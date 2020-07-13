G4S Now Sees H1 Underlying Earnings Significantly Above Market Consensus

(RTTNews) - Security company G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) Monday said it now expect its first-half adjusted PBITA and underlying earnings will be significantly above market consensus.

As of July 10, the consensus analysts' forecast for underlying adjusted PBITA was 159 million pounds, and earnings per share were 4.3 pence.

In its trading update, the company said it continued to deliver a resilient trading performance during June. This is further to the trading update of June 17 for the first five months when it reported 1 percent drop in group revenues. Group revenues in April and May were down 7%.

G4S then said it expects to deliver resilient underlying operating profit and substantial net cash flow in 2020.

The company now said it is planning to bring forward half-year results announcement to the week commencing July 20.

