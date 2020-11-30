Markets

G4S Issues Statement On Extension Of GardaWorld Cash Offer - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) said its Board has urged shareholders to take no action in relation to the offer made by GardaWorld. The Board of G4S has unanimously rejected the offer. G4S noted that GardaWorld has received only 0.17% acceptances, reflecting the derisory level of the offer.

Earlier, Garda World Security Corp. said its offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S plc is being extended and will remain open for acceptance until 1.00 p.m. on 16 December 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular