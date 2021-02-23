US Markets

G4S backs Allied Universal's final $5.4 bln offer

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES

Private security firm G4S on Tuesday recommended shareholders to vote for Allied Universal's final offer that values the British firm at 3.8 billion pounds ($5.35 billion), a day after a rare auction battle with Canada's GardaWorld.

Allied Universal in a separate statement said it has extended its offer period deadline for the 245 pence per share G4S offer to March 16 and the acceptance conditional was lowered to 75% in nominal value and voting rights of G4S shares from 90% earlier.

